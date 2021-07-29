STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Move request before CJ to post all Covid-related cases to one bench: Judge

The court further observed that the High Court’s image would be tarnished if two judges pass different orders on identical issues.

Published: 29th July 2021 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday recommended to the state government to request the Chief Justice to post all Covid-related cases before a particular single judge or a division bench to avoid passing conflicting orders in cases involving identical issues.Justice P B Suresh Kumar orally observed that he felt very bad about two different benches passing conflicting orders.

The court observed that while he had dismissed a plea against the holding of examinations in the offline mode, another judge had allowed engineering students’ plea to cancel offline exams being conducted by the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University citing increase in Covid cases. 

The court further observed that the High Court’s image would be tarnished if two judges pass different orders on identical issues. The people did not know that the conflicting orders were passed by different judges. It was a mutually destructive development. Even the government pleaders who were aware of the filing of all such cases did not inform the court concerned about the pending of identical cases before another bench or judge.

The court made the observation when the petition filed by the Kerala Private Hospitals Association against the increase in the prices of oxygen came up for hearing.  The state government, meanwhile, informed the court that the transportation cost of liquid medical oxygen and oxygen for inhalation (medical gas) in cylinders had been fixed as directed by the court.  

The state-level committee constituted by the government had fixed the transportation cost that could be charged by the manufacturers/suppliers of medical oxygen and medical gas. The maximum transportation-cum-logistics charges exclusive of GST by the manufacturer/dealer/ distributor outside the state levied from the hospitals could be `7.5 per cubic metre of liquid oxygen. The distributor inside the state could charge `6 per cubic metre as transportation cost.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp