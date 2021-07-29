Move request before CJ to post all Covid-related cases to one bench: Judge

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday recommended to the state government to request the Chief Justice to post all Covid-related cases before a particular single judge or a division bench to avoid passing conflicting orders in cases involving identical issues.Justice P B Suresh Kumar orally observed that he felt very bad about two different benches passing conflicting orders.

The court observed that while he had dismissed a plea against the holding of examinations in the offline mode, another judge had allowed engineering students’ plea to cancel offline exams being conducted by the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University citing increase in Covid cases.

The court further observed that the High Court’s image would be tarnished if two judges pass different orders on identical issues. The people did not know that the conflicting orders were passed by different judges. It was a mutually destructive development. Even the government pleaders who were aware of the filing of all such cases did not inform the court concerned about the pending of identical cases before another bench or judge.

The court made the observation when the petition filed by the Kerala Private Hospitals Association against the increase in the prices of oxygen came up for hearing. The state government, meanwhile, informed the court that the transportation cost of liquid medical oxygen and oxygen for inhalation (medical gas) in cylinders had been fixed as directed by the court.

The state-level committee constituted by the government had fixed the transportation cost that could be charged by the manufacturers/suppliers of medical oxygen and medical gas. The maximum transportation-cum-logistics charges exclusive of GST by the manufacturer/dealer/ distributor outside the state levied from the hospitals could be `7.5 per cubic metre of liquid oxygen. The distributor inside the state could charge `6 per cubic metre as transportation cost.