Pinarayi flayed for personal attacks on Oppn MLAs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s personal attacks on Congress MLAs who move adjournment motions in the assembly evoked a passionate response from Opposition leader V D Satheesan.

Replying to the adjournment motion moved by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan demanding a discussion over the death of K C Rameez, an associate of Karipur gold smuggling case accused Arjun Ayanki, Pinarayi said he doesn’t understand why the MLA acts as if he doesn’t know anything regarding the powers and ambit of central agencies.

Checking smuggling is the mandate of customs and airports in the country come under the surveillance of Central enforcement agencies, while law and order is a state subject. “I don’t think Thiruvanchoor doesn’t know this. For political mileage, he cleverly tries to hide this fact to create an impression that everything has gone for a toss here,” he said.

In reply, Satheeshan said, “Thiruvanchoor is not a politician who was parachuted into the assembly. The CM should respect his age, seniority and experience while passing personal comments. I reserve my comments against the CM considering his position and age.”