Short film director pedals his way from Kasaragod to Kanyakumari

MA Rajeev Kumar By

Express News Service

KANNUR: When he decided to take a break from his crazy work schedule as he was deeply immersed in film making, young short film director Vivek Ramachandran was not sure how to spend the days.

As one who loves to travel, explore landscapes and meet up with people, he had decided to take a trip to Kanyakumari from Kasaragod on a bicycle. Hailing from Kannur, Vivek set off from here on June 28. He reached Kanyakumari on July 21. After returning from Kanyakumari, he peddled his way to Ponnani on Tuesday. He is en route to Kannur and is expected to reach his house on Thursday.

"Road trips have always been my passion and this is not the first time. In 2018, I had undertaken a trip from Kannur to Kashmir. It was a 11,500 km trip through the roads of India. But, that occurred at a different stage in my life, when I was having some issues in my personal life," said Vivek.

But this time around, he really wanted a break as he is set to do a feature film. "I have been doing short films for some time now. Since Covid's onset and the resulting lockdown, I have produced some short films which have been well received on social media platforms. Now, the time has come to move to the big screen, which is a long-cherished dream," he said.

He was not used to cycling before this trip. But, before setting off for Kasaragod, he practised cycling for around one month to get used to it. "In the beginning, I was not sure whether I will be able to withstand the physical challenges. But, as the trip progressed, I gained strength and stamina, and today I have logged 80 km already, " he said. On his way to Kanyakumari, it was a bit slow since he was able to cover only around 30 to 40 km per day.

"The trip has been exciting so far. I have avoided coastal routes, which will be easier. Instead, I prefer the routes where I could find some of my friends whom I have got to know through social media. I had stayed in their houses during the night and rode through the roads during the daytime. The love I have received all through my journey from so many friends and acquaintances has been exciting and inspiring. I have been able to listen to so many stories from people and have met so many people along the way," he said.

"Had it not been the pandemic situation, I would have opted for a trip to northern India. But, since these are difficult days, I preferred to travel through Kerala. When you travel by car or bus, you will not be able to enjoy the trip as much as when you are either on a bike or a bicycle. Nothing will pass you like a flash," he said.

Vivek, of Mundayad, Kannur, who had directed short films, 'Prakashante Parinamam', 'Lathika' and 'Ettukettu', has already covered around 1,600 km on this trip. "The trip has been exciting and fulfilling so far as I feel I have become enriched through this ride through the heartlands of Kerala," he said. Once he gets back to his home in Kannur, he will start working on his dream project. "Though I have been directing short films and documentaries, like any other person in this field, it's my dream to direct a full-length feature film, which I hope will turn a reality in the near future," said Vivek.

