Covid cases shoot up, Veena calls for heightened vigil over next three weeks in Kerala

Defends Covid mgmt strategy, says recent rise a small ascend from plateauing of 2nd wave 

Published: 30th July 2021 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Veena George

Kerala Health Minister Veena George in Pathanamthitta. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state will follow intense vigil for the next three weeks in the wake of an increase in Covid positive cases, Health Minister Veena George said here on Thursday. The minister told reporters that the recent rise is a small ascend from the plateauing of the second wave, and hence, the new vigil.While the number of cases in the state had dropped after hitting the peak on May 12 (when over 43,500 persons tested positive), it has again shown signs of an uptick. 

Defending the state’s Covid management strategy, Veena said, “Health experts have approved Kerala’s approach in containing the pandemic. The recent central delegation has also said that the increase in TPR and cases were expected in the phase. The latest ICMR serosurvey has found that Kerala has the least number of infections. This is the success of our society participating in the vigil.”

She said testing was increased to detect the maximum number of infected persons. Apart from testing, the state has also increased contact tracing with the help of the police and local bodies, she said. The minister urged people to help maintain heightened vigil by avoiding crowds, minimising functions and ensuring minimal attendance at unavoidable functions. Vaccination is the way forward as the state has a susceptible population of over 50 percent, she added.

