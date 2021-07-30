HC comes to rescue of abandoned buffaloes in Palakkad, orders tahsildar to hand them over to PFA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Palakkad tahsildar to hand over the buffaloes kept in custody of the municipality to an authorised representative of the People For Animals (PFA).

Justice TR Ravi issued the order on the petition filed by Latha, secretary of PFA, to hand over the custody of the buffaloes which were found abandoned at a private property in Palakkad.

Bhanu Thilak, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that the animals will be transported from Palakkad to Ahimsa Farm Animal Sanctuary situated in Nilame in Kollam. They will take all necessary precautions for safely transporting the buffaloes, which will be done using a Bharat Benz Truck in three trips. They also undertook that necessary medical care will be provided for the buffaloes during the transportation and no harm will be caused to them.

The court directed the authorised representative PFA to produce the necessary authorisation and also a proper identification which will facilitate the tahsildar to ensure that the animals are being handed over to the right person. The representative of the petitioners shall also submit an undertaking before the tahsildar on the lines of what they have said before the Court and on receipt of such an undertaking, the tahsildar may proceed to hand over the animals to the representative. The petitioners should comply with all the undertakings that have been given before the court while transporting the animals.

The court appreciated the petitioners for having volunteered to take over the care of these animals which were abandoned in Palakkad even though the petitioners are located in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.