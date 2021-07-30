STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Poor Kerala farmer whose wife tested positive for COVID fined Rs 2,000 for cutting grass for cow

"They want me to stay indoors for 17 days. My wife has no job. My younger brother has no job. I have two children and an aged mother. But I am not even allowed to cut grass for my cow," he said.

Published: 30th July 2021 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

Narayanan V

Narayanan V

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: Ambalathara police slapped a fine of Rs 2,000 on a poor farmer -- a primary contact of his Covid-positive wife -- because he was out cutting grass for their cow.

Narayanan V, 46, the farmer of Parakkal at Attenganam in Kodom-Bellur panchayat, said the "exorbitant fine" was an example of police high-handedness.

Narayanan was wearing a mask and no one was around him while he was cutting grass for his cow. "I did not know cutting grass will spread corona. I thought it spreads if we closely interact with people or if there is crowding," he said sarcastically.

Narayanan's wife Shylaja E, 43, tested positive for Covid nine days ago. Though she did not have symptoms, she had to take the test to get work under the rural employment guarantee scheme.

Apart from the couple, their two schoolgoing sons -- one in class 10 and the younger one in class 7 -- and Narayanan's mother and younger brother live in the dilapidated house.

He applied for a new house and it has been considered by the panchayat under the Prime Minister's Awas Yojana (PMAY) five years ago but he has not yet got the money. "There are only bricks. The house can collapse any time," he said

He borrowed Rs 7,000 to buy a tarpaulin and wrap the leaking tile roof. He also took a loan of Rs 50,000 to buy a cow so that he will have a steady income. The cow gives eight litres of milk every day. "But we have to feed it. If I don't get him grass how will I get milk," said Narayanan.

He said he did not even have money to buy a smartphone for his elder son in Class X. "A relative gave him a phone but now the younger one fights for it," he said.

The police fined Narayanan when he was struggling to run his family. "They want me to stay indoors for 17 days. My wife has no job. My younger brother has no job. I have two children and an aged mother. But I am not even allowed to cut grass for my cow," he said.

His brother-in-law gave the money to pay the fine.

On Wednesday, Kasaragod police slapped a fine of Rs 500 each on 2,074 persons for not wearing a mask. Another 128 cases were registered and 139 persons were arrested for violating Covid protocols. They also impounded 354 vehicles.

