Alumni gift Plus 2 student TNIE subscription for scoring full A+ 

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Adarsh, a Class XII student who got A+ in all the subjects, was felicitated by alumni of Government Higher Secondary School at Maloth Kasba in Balal panchayat on Friday.

The former students of the school and alumni of Nehru Arts and Science College in Kanhangad who were affiliated to the Kerala Students Union also gifted Adarsh one year’s subscription of The New Indian Express.

“He used to regularly read Express but his family could not renew the subscription. So we thought of gifting the paper to him,” said Darlin George Kadavan, a nurse and former student of the school.