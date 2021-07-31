CBSE Class 12 result: Schools in Kerala, Lakshadweep record highest success rate of 99.89%

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Thiruvananthapuram region, comprising of schools in Kerala and Lakshadweep, recorded the country’s highest success rate of 99.89% in the CBSE Class XII examination, the results of which were announced on Friday. The all-India pass percentage was 99.37.

Last year too, schools in Kerala and Lakshadweep registered the highest success rate of 97.5% among various regions in the country. Owing to the Covid pandemic, the CBSE Board exams could not be held this year.

For assessing Class XII students, CBSE had adopted a new tabulation policy that took into account marks scored in the school-level exams as well as marks of the the previous Board exams. Around 38,000 students had registered for the Class XII Board exam from the state.

Curiously, CBSE did not provide the exact number of students who were declared eligible for higher studies from the state nor the category-wise pass percentage, as was done in previous years. Only the overall pass percentage of Thiruvananthapuram region was made available to the media.

Council writes to Centre

Meanwhile, the National Council of CBSE Schools, representing the managements of schools affiliated to the national board, has written to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan demanding that admission to all undergraduate courses should be carried out only through a common entrance test, as is done in the case of professional courses.

“When it comes to admissions, candidates who pass from a comparatively liberalised valuation system and secure very high marks will always have an edge over their counterparts who are subjected to a strict valuation system,” the Council’s secretary-general Indira Rajan said in the letter. In order to avoid such a situation, a state level entrance exam for admission to all undergraduate courses should be held, the council urged the Centre.