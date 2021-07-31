STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CBSE Class 12 result: Schools in Kerala, Lakshadweep record highest success rate of 99.89%

For assessing Class XII students, CBSE had adopted a new tabulation policy that took into account marks scored in the school-level exams as well as marks of the the previous Board exams.

Published: 31st July 2021 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

CBSE

(File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Thiruvananthapuram region, comprising of schools in Kerala and Lakshadweep, recorded the country’s highest success rate of 99.89% in the CBSE Class XII examination, the results of which were announced on Friday. The all-India pass percentage was 99.37.

Last year too, schools in Kerala and Lakshadweep registered the highest success rate of 97.5% among various regions in the country. Owing to the Covid pandemic, the CBSE Board exams could not be held this year. 

For assessing Class XII students, CBSE had adopted a new tabulation policy that took into account marks scored in the school-level exams as well as marks of the the previous Board exams. Around 38,000 students had registered for the Class XII Board exam from the state. 

Curiously, CBSE did not provide the exact number of students who were declared eligible for higher studies from the state nor the category-wise pass percentage, as was done in previous years. Only the overall pass percentage of Thiruvananthapuram region was made available to the media. 

Council writes to Centre
Meanwhile, the National Council of CBSE Schools, representing the managements of schools affiliated to the national board, has written to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan demanding that admission to all undergraduate courses should be carried out only through a common entrance test, as is done in the case of professional courses.

“When it comes to admissions, candidates who pass from a comparatively liberalised valuation system and secure very high marks will always have an edge over their counterparts who are subjected to a strict valuation system,” the Council’s secretary-general Indira Rajan said in the letter. In order to avoid such a situation, a state level entrance exam for admission to all undergraduate courses should be held, the council urged the Centre.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Kerala Lakshadweep CBSE
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp