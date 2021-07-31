Explosive substance in ice-cream bowl found on rail track at Kallai

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
An explosive substance was found on a railway track at Kallai on Friday morning causing panic among local residents.

Police and bomb squad examining the railway track at Kallai where an explosive material was found

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: An explosive substance was found on a railway track at Kallai on Friday morning causing panic among local residents. The police, bomb squad and a dog squad examined the spot for hours. A high-level police team led by City Police Commissioner A V George also reached the spot. 

“An explosive substance in powder form was found filled in a ball-shaped ice-cream container with a fuse on the railway track. But the ball was 80 percent empty and the powder was spread across the track. The primary conclusion is that the substance is the granules of locally-made firecrackers. For confirmation, the samples have been sent to the forensic department lab for chemical tests,” said A M Sidhique, ACP, Feroke.  The police are investigating how the explosive reached the railway track.

On July 27, a wedding was held at the house of Vellikkavuparambil Hamsa near the Kallai railway station. The family had used firecrackers during the wedding celebrations. The police suspect that the explosive material, including the gunpowder, was taken to the tracks by someone after the celebrations.  The police are questioning the 27-year-old son of Hamsa in connection with the case.

