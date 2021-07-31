STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala not yet free from COVID second wave, extra caution needed: State Health minister Veena George

She said that people need to take precautions like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing and isolation till the majority of the populace is vaccinated.

Published: 31st July 2021 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala's new health minister Veena George

Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is not yet free from the second wave of COVID-19 and therefore people should be extra cautious and vigilant against transmission of the infection to prevent a third wave from occurring, Health Minister Veena George said on Saturday.

At a special meeting held to review the state's preparedness to handle a third wave, George said about half of the population of Kerala was susceptible to the virus and therefore, precautions have to be taken as presence of the highly contagious delta variant has been detected, according to a state government release.

She said that people need to take precautions like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing and isolation till the majority of the populace is vaccinated. The minister said if a third wave hits before the vaccination reaches everyone, the severity of the infection and those requiring hospitalisation would be high.

Once vaccines are available in sufficient quantities, immunization would be carried out on a war footing, she said, adding that the health department was well equipped to handle the same. Precautions should also be taken after being vaccinated, she said.

The release said that at the meeting, ensuring oxygen availability and treatment facilities in the event of a third wave was also discussed. It was also decided to utilise funds available under central and state government schemes, Corporate Social Responsibility and donations by voluntary organisations to set up oxygen generation units.

George directed the Kerala Medical Services Corporation to ensure that 33 oxygen generation units, which will produce 77 metric tonnes of oxygen, set up in different parts of the state, are made operational by August itself,the release said.

The minister also directed the department heads to ensure stockpiling of COVID medical supplies in medical colleges and other medical centers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala COVID19 Coronavirus Kerala COVID cases Kerala COVID management Third wave
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp