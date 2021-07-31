STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Labs asked to give details of items needed to med corp

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Friday directed private diagnostic laboratories to intimate the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd (KMSCL) about the requirements of their monthly/quarterly RT-PCR test materials so that the corporation can supply them for conducting tests at rates fixed by the state government

Justice T R Ravi issued the order on a petition filed by lab owners challenging the reduction in the rates for conducting RT-PCR tests fixed by the government. The court had last time directed KMSCL to inform whether it could supply the materials for the test at a reasonable rate to make the cost fixed by government commercially viable. 

At the hearing, KMSCL said it needs to be informed about the quantity of materials required. It is yet to get the details of the same from each laboratory. The testing materials would be made available only till Covid subsides, KMSCL said.

ROAD MAP TO IMPLEMENT HC DIRECTIVE
KMCL had laid out a road map for implementing the HC directive. The monthly/quarterly requirement of test materials needs to be intimated to KMSCL in advance so that it can procure and supply to them in time. The materials can be collected from KMSCL warehouses in all districts, it said.

