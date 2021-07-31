Rs 2.5 lakh seized from forest officer’s car

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: The vigilance on Friday seized an amount of Rs 2.5 lakh and 1,000 teak saplings from the vehicle of Mananthavady Social Forestry Range Officer K V Anurash. The accused was caught at Thavinjal Boys Town during an inspection carried out by Kannur Vigilance Unit DySP Babu Peringoth and Kozhikode unit inspector Ganesh Kumar. The search was conducted based on confidential information received by Kozhikode Vigilance Cell SP Sasidharan C C that Anuresh travels to his house in Kannur every Friday with the money he receives from nursery contractors.