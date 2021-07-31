Rs 2.5 lakh seized from forest officer’s car

KALPETTA: The vigilance on Friday seized an amount of Rs 2.5 lakh and 1,000 teak saplings from the vehicle of Mananthavady Social Forestry Range Officer K V Anurash. The accused was caught at Thavinjal Boys Town during an inspection carried out by Kannur Vigilance Unit DySP Babu Peringoth and Kozhikode unit inspector Ganesh Kumar. The search was conducted based on confidential information received by Kozhikode Vigilance Cell SP Sasidharan C C that Anuresh travels to his house in Kannur every Friday with the money he receives from nursery contractors.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Air India Express flight makes emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram due to cracked windshield
Train accidents caused no passenger deaths in last two years: Indian Railway
Tokyo Olympics: Anjum Moudgil, Tejaswini Sawant fail to qualify for medal event in 50m Rifle
Naveen Patnaik writes to Centre, seeks supply of fertilisers as per the agreed plan
Israel's NSO blocks some government clients from using its spyware over misuse claims: Report
Goa Health Minister takes U-turn, tells Assembly no death occurred at GMCH due to oxygen shortage