Shailaja’s plainspeak on unorganised workers’ woes stuns LDF

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former health minister and CPM MLA KK Shailaja sprang a surprise in the assembly on Friday with her candid statement on the inadequate support being given by the LDF government to the workers in the unorganised sector in the wake of the pandemic.

Shailaja was calling the attention of Industries Minister P Rajeeve on the need for a special revitalisation package for the unorganised labour sector that had landed in a crisis owing to the Covid situation.

“People in the sector are facing a lot of hardship. Though the government is providing assistance, it needs to be further enhanced,” Shailaja said while highlighting the plight of workers in small-scale and traditional sectors. The MLA from Mattannur said the temporary assistance of `1,000 provided to unorganised sector workers from their respective welfare fund boards was insufficient to meet their daily expenses.

“The government has rolled out a special package for people in the MSME sector. A similar package should be announced for workers in the unorganised sector as well,” Shailaja demanded. She also urged the government to disburse the wage arrears of the workers. In his reply, the industries minister said the government will take steps to disburse the wage arrears of khadi and handloom workers.

He also promised to look into Shailaja’s suggestion to raise the khadi rebate from the existing 30% to 40%.The minister also listed out various welfare measures the government had undertaken for unorganised sector workers who are reeling under the adverse impact of the pandemic. He also promised government assistance to address issues faced by workers in the cashew and beedi sectors.