STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Shailaja’s plainspeak on unorganised workers’ woes stuns LDF

He also promised to look into Shailaja’s suggestion to raise the khadi rebate from the existing 30% to 40%.

Published: 31st July 2021 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

KK Shailaja

Former Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former health minister and CPM MLA KK Shailaja sprang a surprise in the assembly on Friday with her candid statement on the inadequate support being given by the LDF government to the workers in the unorganised sector in the wake of the pandemic. 

Shailaja was calling the attention of Industries Minister P Rajeeve on the need for a special revitalisation package for the unorganised labour sector that had landed in a crisis owing to the Covid situation. 

“People in the sector are facing a lot of hardship. Though the government is providing assistance, it needs to be further enhanced,” Shailaja said while highlighting the plight of workers in small-scale and traditional sectors. The MLA from Mattannur said the temporary assistance of `1,000 provided to unorganised sector workers from their respective welfare fund boards was insufficient to meet their daily expenses. 

“The government has rolled out a special package for people in the MSME sector. A similar package should be announced for workers in the unorganised sector as well,” Shailaja demanded. She also urged the government to disburse the wage arrears of the workers. In his reply, the industries minister said the government will take steps to disburse the wage arrears of khadi and handloom workers. 

He also promised to look into Shailaja’s suggestion to raise the khadi rebate from the existing 30% to 40%.The minister also listed out various welfare measures the government had undertaken for unorganised sector workers who are reeling under the adverse impact of the pandemic. He also promised government assistance to address issues faced by workers in the cashew and beedi sectors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KK Shailaja unorganised sector
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp