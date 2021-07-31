STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman jumps into river, dies; kin allege dowry harassment

 In another tragic incident, a 23-year-old woman died after she jumped into the Kallada river near Kundara on Thursday.

Published: 31st July 2021

Drowning

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: In another tragic incident, a 23-year-old woman died after she jumped into the Kallada river near Kundara on Thursday. Her parents alleged that dowry harassment drove her to take the extreme step.

Revathy Krishnan, daughter of Krishna Kumar and Sasikala of Kuzhivila House at Pavithreswaram, got married to Saiju of Saiju Bhavan at Nilamel in East Kallada in August last year.

A month after the marriage, Saiju left for his workplace abroad. She hailed from a poor family and her parents could not give gold ornaments as per the expectations of the spouse’s family. “She was often ridiculed by the spouse’s parents for her poor background. She used to ask us why I was married off to such a family,” one of her relatives told media persons.

Before leaving her house, Revathy reportedly sent a message to her husband asking him to marry a girl as per the wish of his father. She left her husband’s home about 10am on Thursday. Her parents approached the police after the husband’s parents informed them that the woman was missing. Revathy jumped into the river from the Kadapuzha bridge.

