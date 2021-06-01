‘First bell 2.0’ starts today; Plus II classes from June 7

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘First Bell 2.0,’ the second edition of virtual academic session for schools under state syllabus, is set to begin on Tuesday.

The session will be held through KITE Victers channel and video streaming platforms. On Tuesday, classes will be conducted only for anganwadis. The trial classes for Class I to X will begin from Wednesday.

‘Pravesanolsavam’ will be conducted online from 8am on Tuesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will address students at 8.30 am after inaugurating the event at Government Cotton Hill HSS in Thiruvananthapuram.

Celebrities, including actors Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Suraj Venjarammoodu, and Manju Warrier, will also wish students at the event through Victers.

Plus II classes will begin on June 7. Plus I classes will begin after the SSLC results are announced. The school-level online classes will be held in a phased manner to ensure teacher-student interaction.

“Trial classes for Class I to X will be held from Wednesday to Friday for two weeks. It will be ensured all students have access to classes. Based on the feedback, the main classes will be held later,” said K Anvar Sadath, CEO, KITE.