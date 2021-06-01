STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hawala heist: Probe team questions BJP Thrissur district office secretary

Satheesh was given notice to be present before the probe team for interrogation as the hotel room for Dharmaraj and team who carried the money, was booked from BJP district office.

Published: 01st June 2021 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

BJP Flags (Representational Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR:  The special investigation team led by Thrissur Range DIG A Akbar questioned Thiroor Satheesh, district office secretary of BJP, on Monday in connection with the hawala transactions that led to the heist at Kodakara.

Satheesh was given notice to be present before the probe team for interrogation as the hotel room for Dharmaraj and team who carried the money, was booked from BJP district office. In his statement to the police, Satheesh made it clear that he booked the room, but didn’t know for whom. 

He had also revealed that the room was booked over phone following the instruction of district leaders of the party. He also gave statement that he was ignorant about any hawala transactions related to the party.

Meanwhile, the police raided the houses of main accused and their relatives in Kannur and Kozhikode districts to recover the remaining amount that was looted. In his plaint to the police, RSS leader Dharmaraj and his driver Shamjeer had claimed that only Rs 25 lakh was lost. But the investigation had revealed that the actual amount was about Rs 3.5 crore.

Four BJP workers held

Thrissur: Vadanapally police on Monday arrested four people in connection with the clash between BJP workers on Sunday. Police said BJP workers from Ezhamkallu and Vyasa Nagar had engaged in a quarrel on WhatsApp over the Kodakara heist. It turned ugly when they met face to face at a vaccination centre, which led to the scuffle.

