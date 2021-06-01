STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala govt relaxes restrictions on morning, evening walks; shopping for marriages okay with invite

The government has lifted the restriction on morning and evening walks in public places but by adhering to certain conditions.

Published: 01st June 2021 03:13 AM

Kerala lockdown

A resident waiting to enter into the containment zone near Salim Rajan Road as police closed the entrance due to triple lockdown rules. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has lifted the restriction on morning and evening walks in public places but by adhering to certain conditions. The walks should be done between 5 am and 7 am and 7 pm and 9 pm by maintaining social distancing. The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday. 

The government also made a decision to allow people to do wedding shopping. They will have to show the invitation card to get entry into shops selling footwear, jewellery and clothes. All others can continue to use the home delivery service. The chief minister has warned of strict action against those misusing the lockdown relaxations. 

It has also been decided that employees in government departments exempted from lockdown, those preparing responses to questions in legislative assembly and those required for conducting exams should attend the office. 

All government offices including public sector units, companies of the Centre and state, shall introduce a rotation system by having only 50 per cent of employees at a time, from June 7.At present, factories have been allowed to function. It has also been decided to consider police trainees, volunteers who are part of Covid Brigade, field staff of the India Meteorological Department, employees of Kochi Metro and Kochi Water Metro as frontline workers for vaccination. 

The relaxation in priority given to people going abroad for studies and jobs will be extended to Haj pilgrims as well. An SMS facility will be introduced to vaccinate those above 40 years. 

All aged above 18 in adivasi areas will be given vaccination, said the chief minister.

