Labour office offers help to migrant worker on crutches

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After a photograph of a migrant worker walking for long-distance using crutches to get lunch was published in The New Indian Express on Monday, State Labour Commissioner S Chithra intervened and ensured that the Theni native got the department’s all support.

On Chithra’s directive, P M Firoz, Ernakulam district labour officer, located Jaya Chithiran on Monday and assured him of all support, including food kits. “He told us that he needed the support for his injection for the leg injury,” an official at the labour office said. The Ernakulam district labour office has so far identified 57,689 migrant labourers. “We have distributed 29,170 kits and visited 2,823 camps so far,” the official said.

The district labour office has also opened a control room, where the migrant workers can call for any Covid-related queries. The control room handles queries in five languages — Bengali, Odiya, Assamese, English and Hindi, he said.