STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Labour office offers help to migrant worker on crutches

On Chithra’s directive, P M Firoz, Ernakulam district labour officer, located Jaya Chithiran on Monday and assured him of all support, including food kits. 

Published: 01st June 2021 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

Ernakulam district labour officer (enforcement) P M Firoz assuring migrant worker and Theni native Jaya Chithiran of the department’s all help in Kochi on Monday

Ernakulam district labour officer (enforcement) P M Firoz assuring migrant worker and Theni native Jaya Chithiran of the department’s all help in Kochi on Monday

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  After a photograph of a migrant worker walking for long-distance using crutches to get lunch was published in The New Indian Express on Monday, State Labour Commissioner S Chithra intervened and ensured that the Theni native got the department’s all support.

On Chithra’s directive, P M Firoz, Ernakulam district labour officer, located Jaya Chithiran on Monday and assured him of all support, including food kits. “He told us that he needed the support for his injection for the leg injury,” an official at the labour office said. The Ernakulam district labour office has so far identified 57,689 migrant labourers. “We have distributed 29,170 kits and visited 2,823 camps so far,” the official said.

The district labour office has also opened a control room, where the migrant workers can call for any Covid-related queries. The control room handles queries in five languages — Bengali, Odiya, Assamese, English and Hindi, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp