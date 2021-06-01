STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lakshadweep administration extends shutdown, asks MPs to wait

Published: 01st June 2021 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

CPM workers protest in front of the Lakshadweep administrator’s office in Kochi on Monday demanding the revocation of the new regulations being implemented in the UT. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  While pressure is mounting on the Lakshadweep administration to withdraw reforms and allow delegations of Congress and CPM MPs to visit the island, the administration has extended the total shutdown imposed in view of Covid spread by one week.

In an order issued on Monday, collector S Askar Ali said that the complete shutdown in the islands of Kavaratti, Androth, Kalpeni, Amini, and Minicoy has been extended by a week.

The night curfew in Kiltan, Cherlath, Bitra, Kadmath, and Agatti has also been extended. The curfew will be in force from 5 pm to 6 am. Lakshadweep has 2006 active Covid cases of which 1,025 cases are in Kavaratti.

Responding to a query from TNIE, on allowing delegations of MPs to visit the island, Askar Ali said the delegations have been requested to wait till the situation improves.  

“In the wake of the Standard Covid Protocol ( SOP), there is a mandatory 7-day quarantine in the islands and accordingly we request them (the MPs) to visit the islands once the Covid situation improves,” he said.

Regarding the decision to tighten security cover, he said the administration cannot compromise on security. “We cannot take any chance and allow anyone to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the islands. Despite the misinformation campaign, the islands are peaceful and people are cooperating with administration,” he said.

Rubbishing the allegations of hurting the sentiments of local residents, the collector said the administration is striving to bring holistic development to the island. “We are here to serve the public and to protect their interest in the best possible manner considering local conditions and core objective,” said Askar Ali.

