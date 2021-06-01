STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The X factor: Women surviving from Covid-19 more than men?

Biological protection in women due to oestrogen & risk-taking behaviour among men could be reasons, say experts

Published: 01st June 2021 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes sample from a women for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Delhi Railway Station in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One may blame it on biology or bad behaviour, the data on Covid deaths in the state shows that men have been hit harder by the pandemic. Women fared better on the back of their strong survival nature, once again, as it has been the case of other diseases affecting human beings. Men formed around 60 per cent of the people who died of the pandemic in the state.

Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. While the fact remains so, experts have floated various reasons behind the trend, ranging from the risk- taking behaviour among men to the biological protection among women.

“Women are generally more biologically protected. They live longer for various factors like lifestyle (less smoking) and delay in getting chronic diseases. Even in the womb, a female foetus has lower chances of getting aborted when compared to a male foetus,” said Dr V Ramankutty, a health economist, epidemiologist and an emeritus professor at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology here. According to him, variability (differences in the range) among women is less when compared to men and hence the lower vulnerability.

The state-level data largely confirms the situation world over when the pandemic has been particularly hard on men. It puts the spotlight on the longer life expectancy of women which has been a topic of study during various pandemic situations in the past as well.

Dr N M Arun, internal medicine specialist and a public health expert, said women fared better during the previous pandemics such as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), but there was not much difference during H1N1 influenza. 

“There are various hypotheses pointing to the difference in the immune system and protection offered by female sex hormone called oestrogen. The difference between genders is not stark in studies conducted on older people in Western countries,” he said. 

He criticised the under-reporting of deaths and denial of public access to the gender-wise data on people getting infected, as he said it was an impediment to undertaking meaningful studies.

The chairman of Campaign Against Pseudo-Science Using Law and Ethics (CAPSULE), Dr U Nandakumar Nair, said studies on female hormones offer clues to their longevity.

“Animal studies have shown that oestrogen played a major role in surviving the MERS infection. Both SARS-CoV-2 which causes Covid-19 and MERS-CoV are from the same family. Even going by the anecdotal evidence in families affected by Covid, more women have survived,” he said.

He, however, pointed to the risk-taking behaviour of men adding to the risk of mortality. A study conducted by CAPSULE before the second wave found that women (86.4 per cent) were found to be more responsible when compared to men (67.5 per cent) in wearing masks properly.

