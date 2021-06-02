STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After private lab owners challenge Kerala order reducing RT-PCR test cost, HC's poser to ICMR

The Bench issued the order on a petition filed by private lab owners challenging the government order reducing the charge for RT-PCR tests from Rs 1,700 to Rs 500

A health worker collects a sample from a passenger for a RT-PCR test at the Majestic Bus Terminus, Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the ICMR to confirm whether individual states have been given authority to fix the rate of RT-PCR tests.

The Bench issued the order on a petition filed by private lab owners challenging the government order reducing the charge for RT-PCR tests from Rs 1,700 to Rs 500.

When the petition came up for hearing, the state government submitted that the cost of kits and consumables has drastically come down and the argument of the private labs that the only way to move forward is to use test kits that are cheaper and not up to the mark in getting an accurate result was without any basis. The rate in Punjab is only Rs 415, in Maharashtra it is Rs 500 and in Haryana and Uttarkhand also Rs 500.

ALSO READ: Kerala HC directs Centre to consider including full name of Covishield in certificates for NRIs

The Bench asked the state under what provision in the law the government had slashed the rate. P Narayanan, Senior Government Pleader, submitted that the state has every power to issue orders under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, Section 2 of Epidemic Diseases Act and Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance.

Apart from that, the Union government also authorised the state government to fix the rates of various tests relating to the pandemic. There was no illegality in issuing the order by the Kerala government, he said.

The court also issued a notice to the central and state governments and ICMR.

