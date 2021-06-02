Below normal monsoon likely in Kerala: IMD

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday released its long-range forecast for the 2021 Southwest Monsoon season, which is expected to make its onset over Kerala on June 3. According to the forecast, the Southwest Monsoon is likely to be normal. However, the monsoon is expected to be below normal in Kerala.

However, there is no cause for concern as the state has already received 100% excess pre-monsoon showers this year, said former director of IMD S Sudevan. The state receives around 220-230 cm rainfall during the four-month southwest monsoon season and this time it could be 93 to 97% of the normal rainfall, said Cusat Department of Atmospheric Sciences associate professor S Abhilash.