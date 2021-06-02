Cartoonist Badusha, 37, passes away in Kerala due to post-COVID complications
A native of Thottumugam, near Aluva, Badusha was former vice chairman of the Kerala Cartoon Academy and Kerala Co-ordinator of the Cartoon Club of Kerala
Published: 02nd June 2021 04:18 PM | Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 04:40 PM | A+A A-
KOCHI: Ibrahim Badusha who drew cartoons for various causes -- from road safety to awareness on Covid safety and child abuse to dangers of plastic -- died due to post-COVID complications on Wednesday. He was 37.
Though he had tested negative for COVID, Badusha was admitted at Aluva taluk hospital, near here, after he felt uneasiness, where he breathed his last.
A native of Thottumugam, near Aluva, Badusha was former vice chairman of the Kerala Cartoon Academy and Kerala Co-ordinator of the Cartoon Club of Kerala.
Badusha had created a record of sorts by undertaking the 'Longest Live Caricature Drawing Show' which he named 'portraiture'. He has also trained hundreds of students in cartoons, besides holding various cartoon exhibitions in various parts of the country. The Kerala Cartoon Academy condoled his death.
He is survived by his wife Faseena and children Fanan, Aishya and Aman.