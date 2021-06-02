STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC quizzes Kerala govt on availability of ventilators, ICUs and oxygen beds in Malappuram

A Division Bench comprising Justice A Muhamed Mustaque and Justice Kauser Edappagath issued the directive on a petition filed by K P A Majeed, Indian Union Muslim League leader and Thirurangadi MLA

Published: 02nd June 2021 05:16 PM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to inform it of the availability of ventilators, ICUs and oxygen-supported beds for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Tirurangadi in Malappuram district.

A Division Bench comprising Justice A Muhamed Mustaque and Justice Kauser Edappagath issued the directive on a petition filed by K P A Majeed, Indian Union Muslim League leader and Thirurangadi MLA, seeking a directive to the state government and Malappuram District Collector to immediately establish ventilators, ICUs and oxygen supported beds for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the Government Taluk Headquarters Hospital at Tirurangadi.

The MLA alleged that the availability of ventilators and oxygen beds was inadequate in Malappuram district.

Jacob Sebastian, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that there had been a big surge in COVID-19 cases in the district. The ventilators and oxygen beds available could not cope with the increasing number of cases in the district. In fact, many patients had lost their lives due to the non-availability of treatment facilities in the district. In some of the government hospitals, the life-saving facilities were not put to use due to the lack of a sufficient number of doctors and other para-medical staff.

Besides, the Covid Control Room and Covid War Rooms in the district were not working properly and not providing correct and helpful information to the general public and COVID-19 patients regarding the availability of ventilators, oxygen-supported beds and ICUs. The information provided in the COVID portal eJagratha was factually incorrect and no update was done.

The petition also sought a directive to the Malappuram District Collector and District Medical Officer to supervise the District Covid Control Centre of Malappuram district effectively and to provide the actual and true information regarding the availability of COVID-19 treatment facilities to the public.

