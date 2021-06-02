Tamil Nadu releases water from Mullaperiyar dam

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Tamil Nadu on Tuesday released water from the Mullaperiyar dam to meet its irrigation and drinking water needs, after water level in the dam neared the 131-ft mark. It is after a 14-year gap that TN withdrew water for irrigation from the reservoir on June 1 for the first crop in the Cumbum valley.

Till 2006, the government used to release water in the first week of June for the purpose but could not do so for the past 14 years owing to deficient rainfall and low water level in the dam. Sources in the Tamil Nadu public works department (PWD) said water from the dam was last released on June 1, 2006, when the level reached 124.4 ft.

The timely release would help about 15,000 acres of land in Theni and parts of Dindigul and farmers with land along the Periyar Main Canal in Madurai district in getting water.