STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Valuation of HSE, VHSE exam papers begins

 Amid protests by a section of teachers, the valuation of higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations began on Tuesday at 87 camps.

Published: 02nd June 2021 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

Exams, examination

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Amid protests by a section of teachers, the valuation of higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations began on Tuesday at 87 camps. The valuation will be held till June 19. Lack of public transportation and the second wave of pandemic resulted in slight fall in attendance of teachers at many camps. As per the data with the general education department, the total turnout of teachers at the camp was 80%. Valuation began in all districts except Malappuram. 

According to S S Vivekanandan, joint director, directorate of higher secondary education, the valuation in Malappuram district will begin only on Wednesday owing to the pandemic situation there. Meanwhile, a section of teachers urged the government to make the process of vaccinating teachers who take part in valuation as early as possible.

“Though we have not boycotted the valuation, many of the teachers who were assigned for valuation  have not been vaccinated,” said O Shoukathali,  general secretary, Kerala Higher Secondary Teachers’ Union (KHSTU). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp