Valuation of HSE, VHSE exam papers begins

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid protests by a section of teachers, the valuation of higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations began on Tuesday at 87 camps. The valuation will be held till June 19. Lack of public transportation and the second wave of pandemic resulted in slight fall in attendance of teachers at many camps. As per the data with the general education department, the total turnout of teachers at the camp was 80%. Valuation began in all districts except Malappuram.

According to S S Vivekanandan, joint director, directorate of higher secondary education, the valuation in Malappuram district will begin only on Wednesday owing to the pandemic situation there. Meanwhile, a section of teachers urged the government to make the process of vaccinating teachers who take part in valuation as early as possible.

“Though we have not boycotted the valuation, many of the teachers who were assigned for valuation have not been vaccinated,” said O Shoukathali, general secretary, Kerala Higher Secondary Teachers’ Union (KHSTU).