School textbook distribution by June 15

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government plans to distribute the first volume of textbooks to students under state syllabus by June 15. The general education department has despatched 86.3 per cent of textbooks to school societies despite the lockdown. 65 per cent of textbooks have been collected by students from societies.

The printing of textbooks for Classes I to X at government, aided and recognised unaided schools has already been completed. In a statement, the education department said the textbook distribution is in final phase. A total of 2,62,56,233 textbooks will be distributed.The printing of the second volume has started, the department said in a statement.