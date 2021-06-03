STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Why give priority to private hospitals, not state?: Kerala HC

The state government’s request should be considered on a par with that of private hospitals and other entities.

Published: 03rd June 2021 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre why it cannot give priority to the state government when private hospitals and industrial establishments can obtain the vaccines from the non- Central government quota.

“The state government is not getting the vaccine, but the private players are getting it. This is the reality,” a division bench comprising Justice A Muhammed Mustaque and Justice Kauser Edappagath observed orally, and added that the poor people are not able to get inoculated due to nonavailability. “Many are making money out of it (the situation),” the court said. It pointed out that a hotelier had given an advertisement offering stay and vaccination for a certain amount.

The state government’s request should be considered on a par with that of private hospitals and other entities. There should be some yardsticks for the supply of vaccines under the non-governmental quota, the bench observed orally, while considering petitions filed by Mathew Nevin Thomas and others against the Centre’s vaccine policy.

Santhosh Mathew, counsel for Nevin Thomas, said a lot of private hospitals in Kerala are buying vaccines directly. Other than the supply received from the Centre, the state government has placed orders directly with the companies.

‘Pvt hosps, establishments get doses, but not state’

But as against the order for 70 lakh Covishield and 30 lakh Covaxin doses, Kerala Medical Service Corporation, the procurement agency of the state government, has received only 8.36 lakh doses. This has resulted in a situation where only persons with money power can get vaccination. The state government has announced that it will provide free vaccination to all above 18 years. Hence, the state government must get priority when it places orders for vaccines, argued the petitioner. 

The court asked the Centre how the private hospitals and entities are able to procure vaccines even when the state government’s requests are pending before the vaccine manufacturing companies. The reality is that the private players are getting preference over the government’s request, it said. M Ajay, counsel for Kerala Medical Services Corporation, said though it had placed orders for 1 crore doses of vaccines, it has only received 8,84,290 doses. 

‘Centre promoting ‘black marketing’
The state government on Wednesday told HC that the Central government is encouraging “black marketing” of vaccines by fixing different rates. State Attorney K V Sohan said there should be a uniform price based on the manufacturing cost and profit. Private companies and entities should not be allowed to take advantage of pandemic situation.

CONSIDER GIVING FULL NAME OF COVISHIELD IN NRI DOCS

The High Court has directed the Centre to consider the plea to include the complete name of the Covishield vaccine — Oxford-Astra-Zeneca Covid-19 vaccine — as well as the passport number as an ID number in  the vaccination certificates of non-resident Indians.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
private hospitals Kerala High Court
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp