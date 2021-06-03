Why give priority to private hospitals, not state?: Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre why it cannot give priority to the state government when private hospitals and industrial establishments can obtain the vaccines from the non- Central government quota.

“The state government is not getting the vaccine, but the private players are getting it. This is the reality,” a division bench comprising Justice A Muhammed Mustaque and Justice Kauser Edappagath observed orally, and added that the poor people are not able to get inoculated due to nonavailability. “Many are making money out of it (the situation),” the court said. It pointed out that a hotelier had given an advertisement offering stay and vaccination for a certain amount.

The state government’s request should be considered on a par with that of private hospitals and other entities. There should be some yardsticks for the supply of vaccines under the non-governmental quota, the bench observed orally, while considering petitions filed by Mathew Nevin Thomas and others against the Centre’s vaccine policy.

Santhosh Mathew, counsel for Nevin Thomas, said a lot of private hospitals in Kerala are buying vaccines directly. Other than the supply received from the Centre, the state government has placed orders directly with the companies.

But as against the order for 70 lakh Covishield and 30 lakh Covaxin doses, Kerala Medical Service Corporation, the procurement agency of the state government, has received only 8.36 lakh doses. This has resulted in a situation where only persons with money power can get vaccination. The state government has announced that it will provide free vaccination to all above 18 years. Hence, the state government must get priority when it places orders for vaccines, argued the petitioner.

The court asked the Centre how the private hospitals and entities are able to procure vaccines even when the state government’s requests are pending before the vaccine manufacturing companies. The reality is that the private players are getting preference over the government’s request, it said. M Ajay, counsel for Kerala Medical Services Corporation, said though it had placed orders for 1 crore doses of vaccines, it has only received 8,84,290 doses.

The state government on Wednesday told HC that the Central government is encouraging “black marketing” of vaccines by fixing different rates. State Attorney K V Sohan said there should be a uniform price based on the manufacturing cost and profit. Private companies and entities should not be allowed to take advantage of pandemic situation.

The High Court has directed the Centre to consider the plea to include the complete name of the Covishield vaccine — Oxford-Astra-Zeneca Covid-19 vaccine — as well as the passport number as an ID number in the vaccination certificates of non-resident Indians.