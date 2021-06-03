Woman collapses, husband says she was given two Covid jabs one after another

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A Vadakara native has alleged that his wife collapsed because a second dose of Covid vaccine was administered to her immediately after the first. Theekuni native Rejula, 46, was admitted to Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) on Tuesday. Her husband K K Nisar said they had gone to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Kadameri for vaccination around 3pm on Tuesday.

“I was sitting next to my wife. The nurse arrived and gave her two injections. I thought that was the process. But when it was my turn, they only gave me one injection. I asked them why my wife was given the shot twice,” Nisar said. Soon, Ayanchery grama panchayat authorities and the health inspector reportedly arrived at the spot and persuaded the couple to go home and settle the issue on Wednesday.

“My wife was kept under observation for an hour before going home. But just minutes after we reached home, around 7pm, she collapsed. We rushed her to a private hospital in Vadakara and then to the MCH,” Nisar said. He said his wife now requires support to walk.

However, MCH authorities said Rejula had no visible issues and that the MRI scan result is awaited. Quoting the local medical officer, district medical officer (DMO) Dr V Jayashree said the woman was not administred a double dose.