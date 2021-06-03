STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Woman collapses, husband says she was given two Covid jabs one after another

A Vadakara native has alleged that his wife collapsed because a second dose of Covid vaccine was administered to her immediately after the first.

Published: 03rd June 2021 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

A beneficiary receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

A beneficiary receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A Vadakara native has alleged that his wife collapsed because a second dose of Covid vaccine was administered to her immediately after the first. Theekuni native Rejula, 46, was admitted to Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) on Tuesday. Her husband K K Nisar said they had gone to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Kadameri for vaccination around 3pm on Tuesday. 

“I was sitting next to my wife. The nurse arrived and gave her two injections. I thought that was the process. But when it was my turn, they only gave me one injection. I asked them why my wife was given the shot twice,” Nisar said. Soon, Ayanchery grama panchayat authorities and the health inspector reportedly arrived at the spot and persuaded the couple to go home and settle the issue on Wednesday. 

“My wife was kept under observation for an hour before going home. But just minutes after we reached home, around 7pm, she collapsed. We rushed her to a private hospital in Vadakara and then to the MCH,” Nisar said. He said his wife now requires support to walk. 

However, MCH authorities said Rejula had no visible issues and that the MRI scan result is awaited. Quoting the local medical officer, district medical officer (DMO) Dr V Jayashree said the woman was not administred a double dose. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp