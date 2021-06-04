Cops raid TV serial shoot in Kerala, register case against 18 people for flouting COVID norms

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Ayiroor police on Friday raided a sea-front resort near Edava where a television serial was being shot despite lockdown restrictions and registered cases against 18 people, including actors. The resort near Odayam was raided by a team led by Station House Officer G Gopakumar.

The police rounded up 18 people who were taking part in the shooting of the serial that is being aired on a prominent Malayalam entertainment channel and registered cases against them. The resort was locked down for flouting Covid restrictions.

SHO Gopakumar said the shooting has been taking place in a place which has been declared a critical containment zone for the past two days. "Since resorts in these areas have been closed down, the shooting initially did not come to the attention of the locals," he said.

However, senior officers got a tip-off regarding the shooting based on which a raid was mounted. Local sources said the resort was constructed without approval and stood close to the sea. The actors who played the lead roles were present for the shoot on Thursday and they will also be booked, the police said.

The cases have been registered under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance.