Covid restrictions: Stringent curbs in Kerala from June 5 to 9

In an effort  to bring down the Covid test positivity rate, the state has decided to impose additional restrictions from June 5 to 9.

Published: 04th June 2021 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 06:12 AM

Police stop vehicles at Poothotta, the border of Ernakulam and Kottayam districts, for checking on Monday, the first day of triple lockdown | Arun Angela

Police stop vehicles at Poothotta, the border of Ernakulam and Kottayam districts, for checking on Monday, the first day of triple lockdown | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to bring down the Covid test positivity rate, the state has decided to impose additional restrictions from June 5 to 9. Commercial establishments which have been permitted to operate will be allowed to function on Friday from 9am to 7pm. They will remain closed from Saturday to Wednesday. Only shops selling essential commodities, goods for industrial establishments and construction materials will be allowed to open during the period.

At a high-level meeting on Covid control on Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan proposed several measures to lower the TPR. Government and quasi-government offices, PSUs, Corporations, and Commissions will start functioning with 50% employees from June 10. They were earlier scheduled to begin from June 7.

Permission has been given to cut rubber trees and plant new rubber saplings. Those engaged in garbage clearing too will be allowed to work. If Covid positive cases are reported in apartments, residents associations should alert health centres, police and local body officials.

State gears up to take on possible third wave

The flat number should be published on the notice board. The elevators in apartment complexes should be sanitised at least three times a day. The government has also initiated efforts to deal with a possible third wave. In addition to the usual vigil, steps would be taken to avoid crowds and to vaccinate migrant workers. They will also be tested frequently.

People from border panchayats would be vaccinated.  The meeting also decided to keep a close watch on new Covid symptoms and carry out a genetic study. Those who have permission to travel within the state, including delivery agents, need not carry a Covid negative certificate. Only those coming from outside the state need to carry the certificate.

