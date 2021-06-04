Jose K Mani says popular leaders among those keen to join KC(M); UDF rebuffs claim

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: After Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani’s disclosure that some senior UDF leaders had expressed interest to join the KC (M), speculations are rife about the migration of disgruntled leaders from the rival Kerala Congress faction led by P J Joseph. The disclosure has kicked up heated discussions in political circles about the leaders — reportedly belonging to various UDF constituents — likely to make the shift.

Refusing to disclose the names of the leaders who contacted him, Jose said that even popular leaders in the Congress are among them.“I don’t want to reveal their names but a few are very popular. Leaders from not just Central Travancore, but those from other districts too are in contact. While some leaders contacted me directly, others contacted district office-bearers in their respective areas,” Jose told reporters. The requests would be accepted after due discussions in party forums, he added.

The KC (M) leadership also plans to reshape itself as the dominant party in the region. To that effect, a proposal is under consideration to make a transition from its mass-based structure to a cadre-system. All such proposals will be discussed in the next meeting of the party steering committee slated to be held on June 14.

Official sources said the chaos prevailing within the UDF after its below par performance in the region during the assembly elections has sounded alluringly like a golden opportunity to the KC (M), which put up a better show by riding the red wave that lashed the state. The move, according to a source, comes as a counter to a pre-election move by the UDF to poach sympathisers from its estranged partner.

Meanwhile, both Congress and UDF leaders have come out defending the coalition and refuted Jose’s claims. Congress state vice-president Joseph Vazhakkan responded sharply to the rumours that he would be joining the KC (M). In his Facebook post, Vazhakkan said it is better to report that Jose will be moving out of his party. Vazhakkan was referring to Jose’s defeat in Pala and Roshy Augustine’s elevation as the party’s minister in the LDF cabinet.

“By making such statements, his attempt is to mislead people and to cover up the setbacks suffered in Pala and Kaduthuruthy,” said Joshy Philip, Congress’ Kottayam district president. The UDF district chairman, Saji Manjakadambil, urged Jose to stop day-dreaming and face reality.