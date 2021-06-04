Kerala Budget: Deficit, borrowing soared by 60% last fiscal

B SREEJAN By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Economic indicators that have turned from yellow to red are the biggest impediments before Finance Minister KN Balagopal who will present the first budget of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government on Friday. The onslaught of pandemic and the long lockdown in the first two quarters of the previous fiscal have done serious damage to the state’s finances, according to the accounts at a glance report for Kerala prepared by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) for 2020-21. The preliminary report with unaudited figures for the month of March was published by CAG this week.

The most worrisome part of the report is the 60% increase in revenue deficit and fiscal deficit over the 2019-20 financial year. As if to compensate for the loss of revenue, the state borrowed extensively last year. Hence, the borrowing too was 60% higher than the amount borrowed in the previous year. As per the CAG report, revenue deficit increased from Rs 14,495 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 23,256 crore in 2020-21, while the fiscal deficit increased from Rs 23,837 crore to Rs 38,190 crore. The annual borrowing of the state increased from Rs 23,837 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 38,190 crore in 2020-21.

“Undoubtedly, the impact of Covid-19 is the major reason. But the case of Kerala is more serious because of other factors too. A majority of the states in India have revenue surpluses and the entire borrowing is used for capital expenditure and development projects. But in Kerala, nearly 61% of the borrowed amount is spent for meeting the day-to-day expenditure or covering the revenue deficit. What worries me mostly is that the state has been borrowing money for meeting the monthly expenditure on salaries and pensions,” said economist B A Prakash who was the former chairman of Kerala State Finance Commission.

There is a steep fall in tax revenue, comprising state taxes and share of union taxes -- 11.3% in 2020-21 compared to previous year. Non-tax revenue of the state fell by 48% during the period. The revenue from stamps and registration too fell by 3.5%, taxes on sales and trade by 4.7%, state share of union taxes by 50% and other taxes and duties by 9.5% during the period.

“This is a clear hint that the pandemic-induced recession is worse than our calculations. The trend is likely to continue this year too. In spite of all these, the state government has not curtailed the revenue expenditure,” said Prakash. The total revenue expenditure for 2020-21 was Rs 1,19,930 crore which is 14.5% higher than the previous year’s figure of Rs 1,04,720 crore.

Despite all these odds, the government managed to run the treasury without a break for a single day in the last fiscal, thanks to the generous Central assistance. The grant-in aid received from the Centre increased from Rs 11,235 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 31,049 crore in 2020-21, an increase of 176%. According to Prakash, the state has received grant-in aid under various heads such as revenue deficit grant, grants to local governments and sector-specific grants from the Centre. “This fact also dispels the propaganda that the unhelpful policies and measures of the Centre are responsible for the current fiscal crisis in Kerala,” he said.