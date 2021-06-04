By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Many incidents have proven time and again that when it comes to love, animals give it unconditionally. They love their human friend wholeheartedly. Such a scene of unconditional love was witnessed by the people of Kidangoor in Kottayam district the other day. An elephant came to bid his mahout and friend the last goodbye.

Brahmadattan is a well-known elephant, said a local resident. According to the locals, the friendship between Omana chettan (elder brother) and Brahmadattan is famous in the area. "Omanachettan loved Brahmadattan more than his children. Unlike many mahouts who are known to inflict grievous injuries or maltreat their elephants, Omanachettan never did anything that would hurt Brahmadattan," said the locals. Such was their friendship, they added.

So, it comes as no surprise when Brahmadattan came to bid Omanachttean adieu, they added. "Omanachettan had been ill for quite some time due to cancer and could no longer care for Brahmadattan," the locals said. According to them, Brahmadattan has his claim to fame.

Jumbo #Brahmadattan came to bid his mahout and friend the last goodbye in Kerala's Kottayam.@xpresskerala pic.twitter.com/L6KXNqnxci — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) June 4, 2021

"He was featured nationally for taking part in the 'thalli peeto' drive initiated by the Prime Minister to congratulate the frontline workers helping in the fight against COVID-19. Brahmadattan too banged some plates," they added.

It was a touching scene to see Brahmadattan coming in front of Omanachettan's body and raising his trunk to salute his friend. He then stood in front of Omanachettan's house for some time and allowed a hug from his son before leaving.

