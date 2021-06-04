Post-Covid deaths amplify second wave impact

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As the severity of the Covid pandemic has increased in the second wave, the number of deaths has also started increasing steeply in the state. The deaths are not just on account of the infection, but also due to post-recovery ailments. Cases of post-Covid complications and deaths due to them have become more frequent in recent weeks. Severe respiratory damage and cardiovascular issues have been responsible for most of these deaths, say experts.

Even those Covid patients who do not show symptoms serious enough to be hospitalised are at a high risk of dying in the six months following the infection, opine medical experts. According to global studies, the risk of death among Covid-recovered patients increases by 60 per cent in the six months after recovery, as compared to others. In the last two weeks, a major private hospital each in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram reported 18 post-Covid deaths. A wide range of reasons, including compromised immunity due to overuse of steroids, prolonged treatment on ventilators, and contracting secondary infection in lungs, heart, kidneys and other organs, have resulted in fatalities.

“Most of the deaths among post-Covid patients here were caused due to severe lung fibrosis. Since Covid is an inflammatory and respiratory infection, it may cause severe damage to the lungs, causing pulmonary embolism resulting in blood clots. Such cases can be fatal and mostly such cases are seen in persons above 45 years of age. Cardiomyopathy cases have also been seen in Covid-recovered patients. During the first wave, we had not seen these many deaths,” said a doctor with a major private hospital in Kochi that has reported seven post-Covid deaths in the last two weeks. Around 3,500 Covid deaths were reported in May alone, which add up to 40 per cent of the total toll in the state. A total of 9,375 Covid deaths have been recorded in the state as on Thursday.

“Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in adults (MIS-A) can occur after three-six months of recovery from Covid and it can cause severe damage to the body. Due to inflammation, the level of enzymes in the liver also gets elevated. In short, all organs and our body are affected due to the virus. Blood clots and MIS-A can result in sudden deaths. Secondary infections and sepsis — a life-threatening condition that occurs when the body’s response to an infection damages its own tissues — can also be fatal in recovered patients,” said Dr Praveen Valsalan, a pulmonologist based in Kochi.

Also, long-term ventilator support and intensive care unit (ICU) treatment are taking a toll on the health of the patients. “There are patients who have been admitted in hospitals for over a month. Though they have tested negative for the virus, due to secondary infections, they require ventilator support. These patients are on steroids and their immunity to fight any infection has come down. Overuse of steroids is a problem and one should always closely monitor their use,” said pulmonologist Dr Monu Varghese.

“Tackling post-Covid complications is not simple. There have been many unfortunate incidents. Even after Covid treatment, patients should be vigilant and constantly monitor themselves for symptoms, even if they are mild. If any suspicion arises, medical help should be sought immediately. It is possible that the health condition of the person deteriorates within hours,” said a health official with the state Covid task force.

