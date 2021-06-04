STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With Class XII board exams cancelled, internal assessment marks to be crucial

Close on the heels of CBSE cancelling the Class XII board exams, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations also cancelled its ISC (Class XII) exams.

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the CBSE Class XII board exams cancelled, focus has now shifted to the alternative mechanism to be adopted by the board for evaluating students and declaration of results in a timely manner. Unlike Class X students, for whom the next step is Plus One, Class XII students branch out to diverse fields for undergraduate studies and the marks scored in the board exams is crucial for admission to most of these courses.

Announcing the cancellation of exams, CBSE said it will evaluate Class XII students on the basis of a ‘well defined objective criteria’, which, sources say, will rely on marks scored in the internal examinations conducted by schools. The board had brought out a similar criteria for evaluation after it cancelled the Class X exam earlier. 

“There is a lot of concern among students and parents regarding the alternative evaluation mechanism. CBSE is expected to come out with a detailed set of guidelines soon which will allay such concerns,” said Indira Rajan, secretary general, National Council of CBSE Schools. Besides, CBSE has given students the provision to appear for the exams later if they are not satisfied with the marks awarded to them through the alternative evaluation method. 

Close on the heels of CBSE cancelling the Class XII board exams, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations also cancelled its ISC (Class XII) exams. An alternative assessment mechanism, which will include internal examinations conducted by schools, will be devised. 

Admission to UG courses in arts and science colleges are conducted on the basis of marks scored in Class XII board examinations. For admission to the state engineering and architecture courses too, the marks scored in a few subjects in the Plus Two exam are taken into account. However, for a wide range of other professional courses, marks scored in the entrance examination alone forms the yardstick for admission.
“Of course, there is bound to be a debate on treating marks scored in internal examination on a par with marks scored in a board examination. If that is the case, the lavish awarding of marks in the state higher secondary board exams will also need to be debated,” said educationist Rajoo Krishnan.

Since Class XII marks are taken into account for admission to many UG courses, educationists have also called for measures to ensure fairness and objectivity in the alternative evaluation process by CBSE so that the credibility of the process is not undermined. “By relying solely on internal exams, chances of schools awarding marks to students in an undeserving manner cannot be ruled out, especially in this competitive environment. However, exceptional situations like these require exceptional measures,” opined educationist B S Warrier.  

VALUATION OF STATE HIGHER SECONDARY EXAMS BEGINS
The valuation of state higher secondary exams has begun and practical exams are scheduled to be completed by July 7. The state board expects to announce the Plus Two results by mid-July. The state engineering entrance exam is scheduled for July 24. Students and parents are hopeful that CBSE will complete the evaluation and declare results in time so that admission to higher courses is not affected.

