Begin protection with site-specific planning: Expert

Pointing out that seawalls cause underwater erosion, Mathew said the wave energy will dissipate if the shoreline is shallow.

An inundated road at Chellanam in Kochi following heavy rain

An inundated road at Chellanam in Kochi following heavy rain. (Photo| Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: The mean sea level is set to rise by 30 to 35 cm by 2050 and Kerala should consider that factor while implementing coastal conservation projects, said Asian Development Bank coastal consultant Joseph Mathew.

“Coastal conservation needs site specific planning and flood mapping. We have to plan foreseeing the requirements for the next 100 years. The government should relocate people from coastal areas that are witnessing increased erosion. Only elevated structures should be allowed at areas prone to flooding,” he said.

Pointing out that seawalls cause underwater erosion, Mathew said the wave energy will dissipate if the shoreline is shallow. “So, it can be said that underwater beach is the best form of beach protection. If we break the wave energy, it leads to turbulence and remove the sand beneath,” he said. Compared to boulders, tetrapods have more efficiency in dissipating wave energy, said the ADB consultant. 

“The three-legged structure helps in interlocking and reduces chances of displacement. But the construction cost is higher and a three-tonne tetrapod costs Rs 20,000,” he said.Mathew stressed that dumping of boulders in the sea to check coastal erosion is unscientific and that it is not feasible as Kerala is facing an acute shortage of rock.

“Geotubes too are not feasible considering the climatic conditions in the state. The polyester material will degrade due to ultraviolet radiation and waves can puncture the geotubes. It may not last even five years and the durability is low in marine environment. While the Shamkhumukham beach in Thiruvananthapuram is facing coastal erosion, the problem at Chellanam in Ernakulam district is overtopping,” he pointed out. 

