Bouquets and brickbats: People from different walks of life rate Kerala budget

C J George, MD

Geojit Financial Services

What he liked

Covid package and the absence of any fresh taxation

Proposal to promote agri marketing infra

Announcement of venture capital fund with D100-crore corpus

What he didn’t

Absence of any creativity or original thinking (like KIIFB) for which the FM should not be blamed. Next budget will be keenly watched rather than this extension of the Isaac budget

Rating: 7.5/10

Sunitha Sunny

Homemaker, Kaloor, Kochi

What she liked

Funds to establish vaccine units

Allocation to establish online platforms for education

Focus given to coastal area development and low-rate agricultural loans

What she didn’t

Allocation of funds for memorials

Frontline health workers need to be appreciated and compensated well

Needed stimulus package for sellers and no moratorium this time Rating: 8/10

Dr P N Suresh Kumar

Psychiatrist, KMCT MC, Kozhikode

What he liked

The budget foreseeing Covid third wave is commendable

Infrastructure development in healthcare sector

Move for more isolation wards

Availability of equipment for vaccination drive

What he didn’t

No mention on addressing shortage of manpower in health sector

Apart from Covid patients, rehabilitation of patients with other ailments should have been given importance

Rating: 7/10

K Jayalakshmi

Junior Public Health Nurse, Kozhikode

What she liked

Setting up of isolation wards in CHCs, taluk, district and general hospitals

Efforts to vaccinate all adults

Decision to empower public healthcare system

What she didn’t

Junior public health nurses who played a vital role in achieving zero wastage of Covid vaccine not receiving Covid risk allowance

No mention on removing glitches in vaccine drive

Rating: 7/10

S Chalai Dileep

Trader, T’Puram

What he liked No new taxes

Economic revival package of C8,300 crore

A second Covid package of C20,000 crore

Loans for farmers at low interest

C5,300 crore for coastal protection

What he didn’t

Fund set aside for memorials of two prominent politicians

No subsidy for traders

Lack of fund for studying the effect of Covid in children foreseeing third wave

Rating: 6/10

Arshad Badusha

Engineering student, T’Puram

What he liked

The proposed venture capital fund of C100 crore for startups

The initiative to provide 2 lakh laptops for students

The commission formed to study our current education system

What he didn’t

Funds should have been allocated to create new vacancies in health sector

Research should be done to make online classes more effective for technological university students

Rating: 7/10