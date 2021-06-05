STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bouquets and brickbats: People from different walks of life rate Kerala budget

Published: 05th June 2021 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

KN Balagopal

By Express News Service

C J George, MD
Geojit Financial Services

What he liked 
Covid package and the absence of any fresh taxation 
Proposal to promote agri marketing infra 
Announcement of venture capital fund with D100-crore corpus 

What he didn’t 
Absence of any creativity or original thinking (like KIIFB) for which the FM should not be blamed. Next budget will be keenly watched rather than this extension of the Isaac budget 
Rating: 7.5/10

Sunitha Sunny
Homemaker, Kaloor, Kochi

What she liked 
Funds to establish vaccine units 
Allocation to establish online platforms for education 
Focus given to coastal area development and low-rate agricultural loans

What she didn’t 
Allocation of funds for memorials 
Frontline health workers need to be appreciated and compensated well  
Needed stimulus package for sellers and no moratorium this time   Rating: 8/10

Dr P N Suresh Kumar
 Psychiatrist, KMCT MC, Kozhikode

What he liked 
The budget foreseeing Covid third wave is commendable 
Infrastructure development in healthcare sector 
Move for more isolation wards 
Availability of equipment for vaccination drive

What he didn’t 
No mention on  addressing shortage of manpower in health sector 
Apart from Covid patients, rehabilitation of patients with other ailments should have been given importance 

Rating: 7/10

K Jayalakshmi
 Junior Public Health Nurse, Kozhikode 

What she liked 
Setting up of isolation wards in CHCs, taluk, district and general hospitals 
Efforts to vaccinate all adults 
Decision to empower public healthcare system

What she didn’t 
Junior public health nurses who played a vital role in achieving zero wastage of Covid vaccine not receiving Covid risk allowance
No mention on removing glitches in vaccine drive

Rating: 7/10

S Chalai Dileep
Trader, T’Puram

What he liked  No new taxes 
Economic revival package of C8,300 crore 
A second Covid package of C20,000 crore 
Loans for farmers at low interest 
C5,300 crore for coastal protection

 What he didn’t 
Fund set aside for memorials of two prominent politicians 
No subsidy for traders 
Lack of fund for studying the effect of Covid in children foreseeing third wave

Rating: 6/10

Arshad Badusha
Engineering student, T’Puram

Pics: Albin Mathew,
T P Sooraj 

What he liked
The proposed venture capital fund of C100 crore for startups 
The initiative to provide 2 lakh laptops for students 
The commission formed to study our current education system 

What he didn’t 
Funds should have been allocated to create new vacancies in health sector
Research should be done to make online classes more effective for technological university students

Rating: 7/10

