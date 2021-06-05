STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid third wave, need to up paediatric care in focus

TNIE has also reported on the rising Covid infection among newborn babies in the second wave.

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The maiden budget speech of  Finance Minister K N Balagopal was vocal about the need to improve treatment facilities for children at a time health experts are anticipating a third wave of Covid. The budget gave due importance to  improve the bed strength in paediatric ICU wards in medical college and  district hospitals. The rise in the number of pregnant women  and newborns infected by Covid during the second have already stretched  the capacities of these hospitals.

According to him, a serious Covid infection during the later  stages of pregnancy would result in longer stay in hospitals. 

“We have seen more pregnant women getting Covid pneumonia. Their delivery  will be advanced and the children born will be underweight. A baby born  with less than a kilogram in weight will have to spend around one month  in the hospital,” he said.

Fund allocations
For setting up 10-bed isolation wards for contagious diseases in  all community health centres, taluk, district and general hospitals
For establishing a separate block in MCHs in T’Puram and Kozhikode for managing contagious  diseases
For a 150-tonne oxygen plant to address any shortages in the future

CDC-MODEL MEDICAL RESEARCH ORGANISATION

the budget has announced the  starting of a medical research organisation modelled after the Centre  for Disease Control (CDC) in the USA, that can also mitigate contagious  diseases
The institution will be envisaged as a centre of excellence capable of providing multi-disciplinary skills in controlling contagious diseases.
According to health experts, the centre will meet its stated goal only if it has the required autonomy.
Dr K P Aravindan, a leading pathologist  and member of the expert panel on Covid-19, said it should function as an autonomous body that can make impartial observations of the government’s action. 
Dr V Ramankutty, a health  economist and epidemiologist, said the effective functioning of CDC requires legislation to deal with data collection and its safeguards.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp