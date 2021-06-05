STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FinMin Balagopal for unlocking economy with universal Covid vaccination

H1,000 cr allocated to buy Covid vaccines to immunise 1.5 cr people in 18-44 age group

Kerala FM Balagopal

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal (Photo | Facebook)

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finance Minister KN Balagopal  has understood two maxims in vogue — ‘No one is safe until everyone is  safe’ and ‘Healthy people, healthy economy’ — as he gave a Rs 1,000-crore budgetary impetus to purchase Covid vaccines to immunise 1.5 crore  people in the 18-44 age group. The vaccines provided free of cost have  the backing of the public as well. 

A crowdfunding initiative called ‘vaccine  challenge’ has garnered an additional `240 crore so far. Critical of  the Centre’s vaccine policy, the state has announced it will provide  free vaccines and floated a global tender to purchase three crore doses.  

The technical bid for it will open on June 5.
“The crucial mission  in this phase is to provide free vaccines to the widest population in  the shortest time. Kerala is equipped for that. Vaccines will be made  available to all free of cost as soon as possible even if it is at the  expense of the state government,” Balagopal said in the budget speech.

Later, he said Kerala aims to be the first state in the country to  control the pandemic by giving the maximum number of vaccine doses to the  maximum number of people. The finance minister came to the conclusion  that the economic situation will improve with the completion of vaccine  distribution.  The budget also allocated Rs 500 crore for purchasing  allied equipment for vaccination. The Centre provides vaccines free of cost  for immunising people above 45 years, but the policy mandates  purchase of vaccines for 18-44 age group on payment from the  open market.

The proposal to facilitate pharmaceutical companies  manufacturing vaccines to establish their production units in state  has received plaudits from public health experts. “A joint venture  will help the state to get assured doses of vaccine or help during an  emergency,” said Dr V Ramankutty, a health economist, epidemiologist and an emeritus professor at Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical  Sciences and Technology. 

