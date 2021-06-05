FinMin Balagopal for unlocking economy with universal Covid vaccination

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finance Minister KN Balagopal has understood two maxims in vogue — ‘No one is safe until everyone is safe’ and ‘Healthy people, healthy economy’ — as he gave a Rs 1,000-crore budgetary impetus to purchase Covid vaccines to immunise 1.5 crore people in the 18-44 age group. The vaccines provided free of cost have the backing of the public as well.

A crowdfunding initiative called ‘vaccine challenge’ has garnered an additional `240 crore so far. Critical of the Centre’s vaccine policy, the state has announced it will provide free vaccines and floated a global tender to purchase three crore doses.

The technical bid for it will open on June 5.

“The crucial mission in this phase is to provide free vaccines to the widest population in the shortest time. Kerala is equipped for that. Vaccines will be made available to all free of cost as soon as possible even if it is at the expense of the state government,” Balagopal said in the budget speech.

Later, he said Kerala aims to be the first state in the country to control the pandemic by giving the maximum number of vaccine doses to the maximum number of people. The finance minister came to the conclusion that the economic situation will improve with the completion of vaccine distribution. The budget also allocated Rs 500 crore for purchasing allied equipment for vaccination. The Centre provides vaccines free of cost for immunising people above 45 years, but the policy mandates purchase of vaccines for 18-44 age group on payment from the open market.

The proposal to facilitate pharmaceutical companies manufacturing vaccines to establish their production units in state has received plaudits from public health experts. “A joint venture will help the state to get assured doses of vaccine or help during an emergency,” said Dr V Ramankutty, a health economist, epidemiologist and an emeritus professor at Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology.