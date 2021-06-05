In three months, over 27,000 booked for violation of Tobacco Products Act

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As the world observed another No Tobacco Day on Monday, the data regarding cases registered in the first three months of the year against the violation of the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act has thrown up some disturbing numbers.The Kerala Police records show that 27,321 persons were charged under the Act from January to March. More importantly, 146 persons were booked for the sale of tobacco products to children below 18 years and 456 were caught selling them near the vicinity -- a radius of 100 yards -- of educational institutions.

As many as 26,706 persons faced action for having smoked or used a tobacco product in public places. While cases were registered against 12 persons for the sale of tobacco products without a health warning on packets, one person was booked for having advertised tobacco products.According to the police data, the high number of cases also resulted in the collection of over Rs 1.04 crore as fine during the period.

An Excise official said the high number of cases in the state is a result of the strict implementation of the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act.

“The most concerning aspect is that the younger generation, after abusing tobacco products, migrate to narcotic substances and drugs. That is the first step to drug abuse,” the official said.While there has been a significant decrease in smoking or the use of tobacco products in public spaces, sensitising children and organising awareness sessions for parents are imperative to curb the menace,” he said.

Chewing tobacco is banned in Kerala but it is widely smuggled from other states. “Migrant workers, especially those coming from West Bengal and Assam, bring packets of chewing tobacco. They sell it here at triple the price because of a huge demand. Chewing tobacco is also seized from trucks that come with goods from other states. Despite a crackdown, such products continue to be easily available,” the Excise official said.

K A Thomas, assistant commissioner with the anti-narcotics cell of the Kochi City police, said the police -- apart from conducting enforcement activities -- are conducting awareness classes against tobacco abuse in educational institutions.

“We are conducting sessions in all schools. Student Police Cadets and Police Beat Officers are active in this regard. As the schools remained shut last year, we conducted virtual sessions. Student Police Cadets are playing a vital role in curtailing the sale of tobacco products. They provide information if such illegal activities take place near school premises. The activities carried out by the police are showing positive results,” he said.