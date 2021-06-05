STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

It’s politics, after all: Balagopal doesn't shy away from taking jibes at Opposition

Balagopal said the Left played a major role in keeping political horse-trading at check in Kerala.

Published: 05th June 2021 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2021 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister K N Balagopal talks to Opposition legislators after the budget on Friday | Vincent Pulickal

Finance Minister K N Balagopal talks to Opposition legislators after the budget on Friday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a cue from his predecessor Thomas Isaac for whom the Budget used to be the ideal platform for talking politics, Finance Minister KN Balagopal too did not fail to make a strong political statement with his maiden budget. The CPM leader not only dedicated the entire first part of his speech to explain why the Left could retain power despite savage political attacks, but also made it amply clear that the government intends to tackle the increasing financial burden due to the pandemic, without cutting down expenditure at the cost of welfare. The Left would instead address the issue even if it involves borrowings, he added. 

“During the current economic slowdown and back-to-back natural disasters, the government could have stepped aside by reducing expenditure. But this has never been the approach of the Left Front. During a crisis, the Left chooses to stand upfront and save society even if it involves borrowings. The first Pinarayi government did just that. This government too will follow suit,” he said. 

Taking a leaf out of Isaac’s last budget that had unveiled a roadmap for Kerala’s futuristic development, Balagopal chose to go with the same in full swing. Close to 10 paragraphs were dedicated to explaining why the people’s mandate of the Left worked in their favour to ensure continuity in office. 

Balagopal said the Left played a major role in keeping political horse-trading at check in Kerala. “The continuity of governance has been made possible neither by denying the freedom of activity to the Opposition nor by silencing the media. No other government in Kerala in recent times has been subjected to such callous attacks from all sides,” he said. 

If Isaac used to quote well known writers in his speech, Balagopal chose to quote just one person - Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Quoting Pinarayi post the LDF victory, he said “malicious campaigns won’t weaken government’s determination.” A furious Opposition obviously termed the budget political propaganda, accusing the minister of delivering a street-smart speech, instead of making a financial statement.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KN Balagopal Kerala budget
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp