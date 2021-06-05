It’s politics, after all: Balagopal doesn't shy away from taking jibes at Opposition

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a cue from his predecessor Thomas Isaac for whom the Budget used to be the ideal platform for talking politics, Finance Minister KN Balagopal too did not fail to make a strong political statement with his maiden budget. The CPM leader not only dedicated the entire first part of his speech to explain why the Left could retain power despite savage political attacks, but also made it amply clear that the government intends to tackle the increasing financial burden due to the pandemic, without cutting down expenditure at the cost of welfare. The Left would instead address the issue even if it involves borrowings, he added.

“During the current economic slowdown and back-to-back natural disasters, the government could have stepped aside by reducing expenditure. But this has never been the approach of the Left Front. During a crisis, the Left chooses to stand upfront and save society even if it involves borrowings. The first Pinarayi government did just that. This government too will follow suit,” he said.

Taking a leaf out of Isaac’s last budget that had unveiled a roadmap for Kerala’s futuristic development, Balagopal chose to go with the same in full swing. Close to 10 paragraphs were dedicated to explaining why the people’s mandate of the Left worked in their favour to ensure continuity in office.

Balagopal said the Left played a major role in keeping political horse-trading at check in Kerala. “The continuity of governance has been made possible neither by denying the freedom of activity to the Opposition nor by silencing the media. No other government in Kerala in recent times has been subjected to such callous attacks from all sides,” he said.

If Isaac used to quote well known writers in his speech, Balagopal chose to quote just one person - Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Quoting Pinarayi post the LDF victory, he said “malicious campaigns won’t weaken government’s determination.” A furious Opposition obviously termed the budget political propaganda, accusing the minister of delivering a street-smart speech, instead of making a financial statement.