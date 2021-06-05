Kerala Budget: Coastal infra, conservation get Rs 11k crore push

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The coastal community has hailed the Rs 11,800-crore coastal conservation and infrastructure projects announced by Finance Minister K N Balagopal in the state budget on Friday. The five-year package includes Rs 5,300 crore for construction of seawalls and Rs 6,500 crore for the coastal highway project and infrastructure projects like wayside amenities, schools and fish markets. The finance minister said the distress package will provide a huge economic stimulus to the coastal sector.

The coastal distress package has a two-pronged approach — coastal conservation and improvement of infrastructure in the coastal areas. The most fragile land within 40m to 75m from the sea will be protected by use of integrated tetrapods and diaphragm walls. Along with immediate conservation, bathymetric and hydrographic studies will be conducted to identify technologies most suitable for protection of coastal areas.

The government will evolve a coastal conservation strategy in consultation with Kerala Engineering Research Institute (KERI), Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI), National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), IIT Madras, IIT Palakkad and engineering colleges. The conservation measures will be formulated suitably integrating conservation solutions like double-layered tetrapod, mangroves, diaphragm walls, rolling barrier systems, geo-containers, and geo-tubes. The project will be completed within five years

An amount of `1,500 crore will be provided as financial assistance from KIIFB towards the first phase of conserving most fragile areas. This work will be tendered next month.An amount of `6,500 crore has already been sanctioned from KIIFB for the Coastal Highway Project. Of the total 645.19km, KIIFB has accorded sanction for projects stretching 54.71km. The project worth Rs 240 crore will be implemented through KIIFB. The finance minister said this will bring an additional investment of Rs 1,500 crore to the state. The construction work of coastal schools and coastal fish markets are also progressing.