Kerala Budget: Fund allocation for KSRTC hiked to Rs 100 crore

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state budget has increased the fund allocation for the debt-ridden Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to Rs 100 crore for the current financial year. In a bid to reduce the operational loss of the corporation, 3,000 diesel buses will be converted to CNG-powered ones and the estimated expenditure for this would be Rs 300 crore.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal announced that a project will be formulated with the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for setting up a mobility hub of KSRTC at Puthukkad (hub-and-spoke model) and for the construction of a modern bus stand in Kollam.

Besides, 10 new hydrogen-powered buses will be launched on a pilot basis as a new step towards eco-friendly transport. The project will be implemented in collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation and CIAL.

LOAN SCHEME

A loan scheme will be formulated in collaboration with financial institutions for making available fuel-efficient and eco-friendly electric two-wheelers and automobiles to those engaged in various jobs using two-wheelers, such as newspaper distributors, fish vendors, retailers and home delivery boys. A sum of I200 crore will be made available as loan for buying 10,000 two-wheelers and 5,000 autorick-shaws in 2021-22 fiscal.