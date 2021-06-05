STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Budget: Rs 300 crore booster shot for higher education

Key proposal is setting up of a high-powered commission to examine education system

Published: 05th June 2021 06:44 AM

 A student reading an e-paper of Government Cotton Hill HSS in an online class at the school office in Thiruvananthapuram.

A student reading an e-paper of Government Cotton Hill HSS in an online class at the school office in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/Vincent Pulickal)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The higher education sector, which will be at the forefront of implementing the LDF government’s ambitious plan of transforming the state to a knowledge society, has got a boost in the state budget. The ‘knowledge economy fund’ for skill promotion, technological transformation and strengthening of the higher education system has been increased from Rs 200 crore to Rs 300 crore in the budget.

A key proposal in the budget is the setting up of a high-power commission to examine the education system. The commission will be asked to submit its report within three months on the practical recommendations to reorganise the sector. Sree Narayana Guru Open University, which has been struggling since its inception last year, will get Rs 10 crore for upgrading its facilities.

The Kerala Digital Work Force Management System (DWMS), in which more than 27,000 job aspirants have registered, will be treated as a sub mission of Kudumbashree. Cooperation with global recruitment portals such as Monster India and freelance marketing network freelancer.com will be explored for creating a micro site for DWMS.

Comments

