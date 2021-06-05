STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Promote electric vehicles, cooking using electricity: Pinarayi

The campaign is aimed at creating awareness at pan-India level and is expected to boost the confidence of electric vehicle manufacturers.

Published: 05th June 2021 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The promotion of electric vehicles and cooking style using electricity is needed in the current scenario to reduce over use of fuels, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Friday. He said this during the campaigning of ‘ Go Electric’ project which will be launched by the Energy Management Centre on Saturday. ‘Go Electric’ campaign is an initiative that would help in reducing the country’s dependence on imports in the coming years and it would be an important step towards a cleaner and greener future.

The campaign is aimed at creating awareness at pan-India level and is expected to boost the confidence of electric vehicle manufacturers. The launch event will also witness the unveiling of ‘Go Electric’ logo which depicts the evolution of e-mobility ecosystem.

Pinarayi Vijayan said that the project would enhance smart kitchen scheme aimed at bringing down domestic work burden of women. Electrici ty Minister K Krishnankutty said the state government has been giving stress on projects which increase power efficiency in the state through sustainable development. Weekly webinars will be conductedon Wednesdays.

Comments

