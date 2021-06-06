Amit Shah calls up Kanthapuram, says Centre is with islanders

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that laws will not be implemented in Lakshadweep against the wishes of its people. A news release from Sunni leader Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musaliar said Shah had called him up to give the assurance. Kanthapuram had written a letter to the minister against the proposed changes that are being envisaged by the union territory’s Administrator Praful Khoda Patel and asked the Centre to intervene in the matter immediately.

The release said Shah told Kanthapuram that the Centre has taken the issues raised in the letter seriously.

“Amit Shah said the Central government is with the people of Lakshadweep. The government will stand with the actions that protect the lifestyle and culture of the island. He said there is no need to worry,” said the release.

Withdraw new laws, says Kanthapuram

Kanthapuram told Shah that the islanders are still facing deep concern over the recent developments and asked the minister to withdraw all laws that have been implemented in the past six months. He told the minister that the anxieties of the islanders will vanish only if the new laws are withdrawn, said the release.