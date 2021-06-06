Art of life

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: Adversities tend to break or make a person. But whether people gain from or lose to setbacks is dependent on their grit and determination. That is the life lesson Muzamil K A tries to expound, for life has not been easy for the physically challenged 38-year-old from Kodungallur in Thrissur. Fighting a debilitating disease that has rendered him immobile, Muzamil is now cutting a new path for himself with sculptures made using eco-friendly material like jute fibre and ice cream sticks. His art speaks aloud of his willpower.

“When I was 10, I was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy,” said Muzamil. From then on, life became a struggle. “The visits to doctors and physiotherapists, it’s all hazy now.”He has lost mobility in nearly his entire body and manages to move his hands to some extent.

“I am able to retain some movement in my hands because of the exercises my younger brother makes me do,” said Muzamil, while gluing together some pieces of the Taj Mahal replica he is making using jute threads.

Muzamil said he has studied till Class 10. “But I couldn’t go for higher studies because of the disease. Later, my family helped me earn a livelihood by setting up a soft drinks stall. Every day, my brother would take me to the stall and bring me back in the evening.”

This was the routine for at least 15 years, until around two years ago, when his younger brother met with an accident and sustained injuries. “That made it tough for him to ferry me to and fro. So I had to close the shop,” said Muzamil. While at home, he began surfing through YouTube. “I came across many channels that featured people making things out of waste materials like glass bottles and paper. So I thought of doing something similar, but with a difference,” he said.

So Muzamil, who did not have any prior experience in art, drew up ideas and designs to convert them into sculptures. “Jute is eco-friendly and also has a soothing colour.” It is painstaking work for him, but perseverance makes up for his physical condition.“It takes at least a month for me to make a sculpture. If they are bigger, it might take more than four months,” he said. The Taj Mahal replica, he said, would require another month or two. These sculptures have additional features and lighting, which would jazz them up.

Muzamil is also ready to take orders. “I can make sculptures as per the customers’ specifications. All they have to do is send the photo of what they want.”Besides working with jute, he also does paintings. Getting work would be a blessing, as it would keep him busy while earning his own bread. Muzamil can be contacted at 9744789910.