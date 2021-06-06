Kodakara heist: Probe team questions CPM worker

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The special investigation team led by Thrissur Range DIG A Akbar on Saturday questioned a Kodungallur native, who has CPM background, in connection with the Kodakara hawala heist.While the investigation was focused on the involvement of BJP party workers and leaders for almost a month, the latest development becomes crucial for the national party that has already landed in trouble in the case.

Police sources said that the gang members who waylaid the vehicle carrying the halawa money, called Rejil, a CPM worker, before and after the incident many times. Statements from the gang leaders who were arrested by the police earlier had also indicated his role in the case. The police added that Rejil also received Rs 3 lakh from the loot. Meanwhile, Rejil is a prime accused in the murder of two BJP workers in Kodungallur.

On Saturday, besides questioning Rejil, the probe team also interrogated BJP state president K Surendrans’ assistants Vipin and Libeesh. In their statement, they revealed that they knew Dharmarajan and he carried election campaign materials, including posters, in the vehicle that was waylaid. It was on April 3, days before the voting to assembly, that a large amount of money carried by BJP leader Dharmarajan was looted by a gang of people.