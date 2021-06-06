STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kodakara heist: Probe team questions CPM worker

 The special investigation team led by Thrissur Range DIG A Akbar on Saturday questioned a Kodungallur native, who has CPM background, in connection with the Kodakara hawala heist.

Published: 06th June 2021 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2021 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

CPI flag

Here are the six contestants fielded by the CPI. (Photo| Bechu S, Online Desk)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR:  The special investigation team led by Thrissur Range DIG A Akbar on Saturday questioned a Kodungallur native, who has CPM background, in connection with the Kodakara hawala heist.While the investigation was focused on the involvement of BJP party workers and leaders for almost a month, the latest development becomes crucial for the national party that has already landed in trouble  in the case.

Police sources said that the gang members who waylaid the vehicle carrying the halawa money, called Rejil, a CPM worker, before and after the incident many times. Statements from the gang leaders who were arrested by the police earlier had also indicated his role in the case. The police added that Rejil also received Rs 3 lakh from the loot. Meanwhile, Rejil is a prime accused in the murder of two BJP workers in Kodungallur. 

On Saturday, besides questioning Rejil, the probe team also interrogated BJP state president K Surendrans’ assistants Vipin and Libeesh. In their statement, they revealed that they knew Dharmarajan and he carried election campaign materials, including posters, in the vehicle that was waylaid. It was on April 3, days before the voting to assembly, that a large amount of money carried by BJP leader Dharmarajan was looted by a gang of people. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM Kodakara heist
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp