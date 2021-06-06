Lakshadweep row: Bid to move resolution, LSG gets HC notice

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court has intervened in a petition challenging the move of the Thalayazham grama panchayat in Kottayam to convene a meeting of the panchayat to pass a resolution against the admini-strative reforms and regulations being initiated by the administrator of Union Territory of Lakshadweep.

When the petition came up for hearing, counsel for the panchayat informed the court that the issues involved in the petition need not be delved into at this stage since the meeting scheduled to be held on June 7 does not propose to consider the resolution on that date. The court recorded the submission and issued a notice to the panchayat. The court issued the order on a plea filed by Preejumon K S, a ward member of the panchayat.